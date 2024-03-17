This Saturday, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook the coast off Fukushima Prefecture and other areas of northeastern Japan, without authorities issuing a tsunami warning, two days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on which forced the Fukushima Daiichi spill to stop.

It was around 6:17 local time (21:17 GMT) on Saturday that the earthquake occurred, with its epicenter off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and about 50 kilometers deep under the seabed.

In addition, the earthquake reached the upper level 4 on the Japanese scale in that northeastern prefecture of Japan, with a maximum of 7 and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the affected areas, rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

In other areas of northeastern and eastern Japan, including parts of the prefectures of Miyagi, Ibaraki and Tochigi, the earthquake reached level 3, according to data from the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake was also strongly felt in Tokyo, where a level 2 was recorded on the Japanese scale.

At the moment, no material damage or injuries caused by the tremor have been reported.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world, and suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand tremors.

