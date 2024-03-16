On day 15 of her electoral campaign, the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, regretted that Mexico is bloodied, so she announced that her Security Plan will follow the model adopted in Coahuila and Yucatán, the two safest entities. from the country.

By leading a rally in the “R. González” reaffirmed that there will be no more important issue for his government than the safety of the people, which is why he listed some of his proposals, including the reinforcement of local and state police.

“No police officer is going to earn less than 20 thousand pesos, no police officer, all the police officers, we are going to take care of them, we are going to give them federal resources and we are going to recover the Police Fund that was removed,” he promised.

I assure you that the opposition alliance is going to win, “because six years ago you, some of you, gave a chance to something that seemed like it was really going to solve the security issue and today we are worse than ever, 180 thousand people murdered is the result of “hugs to criminals.”

