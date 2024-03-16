“Guys, I have a little problem,” comes a voice over the radio from a 1972 Volkswagen Type 2 nicknamed Solbrit, which has just stopped halfway up a hill not far from here. Oh oh. This is part of our Big ID. The Buzz test may end before it can start properly.

We’re at Rhinose Pass in the Lake District, on the way to Hardknott Pass, one of the steepest and steepest roads in the UK. We wanted to pit the Buzz against its 20th-century predecessor with a mountain climb—no small feat considering the original Type 2’s rear-mounted, air-cooled engine’s reputation for overheating at the slightest touch of a hill. It looks like he lives up to his reputation.

High price of VW electric bus

But don’t panic right away, because behind the wheel is Keith Lacey, founder of eDub Services, a company that gives classic cars a new electric heart. And the Type 2 he drives isn’t just a Type 2, but one that has undergone a full heart transplant and now runs on electrons. Here we are at the top of the list of possible conversions with a 53 kWh battery, 95 hp electric motor. and a power reserve somewhere in the region of 240 kilometers. Price tag: 64,999 British pounds, just under 74,000 euros. No, it’s not cheap.

Keith is a little worried because the constant stopping and driving for photos is causing the electric motor’s temperature to rise dangerously. Luckily, he has his laptop with him and can wirelessly change the fan settings to run at a lower temperature. He rolls back to where it is level and takes up the challenge again with a good running start.

Until we (thankfully, only metaphorically) encountered oncoming traffic halfway up the even steeper climb to the top of Rhinos Pass. Although the temperature is now stable, Keith has lost all speed. He starts working on the laptop again, changes the settings so that the eDub is now receiving maximum power, presses the pedal and finally reaches the top of the hill, and over it.

What returns from the old bus to ID. Rumble

I’m following ID. Buzz (this edition has a 77 kWh battery, 204 hp motor and a range of 415 kilometers), which I can confidently say has no problems so far. But it’s not cheap either; In this version with a number of additions, it is even slightly more expensive than eDub. It’s not hard to see that VW used the Type 2 as inspiration for the Buzz, from the wraparound windshield to the sliding doors and faux cooling grilles; but because of this peculiar style the drum of similarities is almost empty.

While the Buzz is currently little more than a decorated minivan, the Type 2 offers virtually limitless customization options. This copy was previously serviced by its owner and is fully ready for any trip. It’s almost a bitter comparison.

Keith waits until the road is clear and then begins the climb, with me following soon after. The high seating position and light steering are well suited to rough single-lane roads, and while it certainly doesn’t feel natural with the Buzz, you just have to trust your instincts, ignore the constant parking sensors and go. for this. After several turns we pass the highest point. So it’s a “we did it well” moment for Volkswagen ID. Buzz and eDub Classic T2 are fine. On the way back I take the opportunity to change cars.

eDub Classic T2 works in some of the same ways as before.

The Type 2 does keep you more occupied from a driving perspective – you quickly feel the weight of the steering in your shoulders and it’s only a matter of time before the brake pedal cramps – but there’s no denying that the new electric controls have made a difference. The van drives have been converted. The acceleration pedal is quicker than the Buzz and 0-100 km/h is easily achieved.

What should you spend your 75 thousand on? Volkswagen ID. The Buzz is wonderfully quirky and, as a cool family car, has plenty of charm, but for such an adventure, the eDub Classic T2 feels more authentic. Electrics have given this Type 2 new life, erasing many of its original shortcomings and ensuring it has a future in our new battery-powered world. Buzz isn’t its custom replacement yet, but we suspect its time will come.