Hundreds of Mexican citizens lay on the ground next to the iconic Monument to the Revolution, using bright blue yoga mats, sleep masks and travel pillows, as part of an event called a “mass siesta,” held in honor of World Health Day. Dream.

It was also a kind of protest for sleep to be considered an essential part of health and well-being.

Some participants wrapped themselves in bright orange blankets, while others set up their cell phones to play relaxing music while they slept.

Among the people taking a nap was Manuel Magaña, a 52-year-old mariachi who had headphones on with his wife and 9-year-old daughter, who fell asleep holding hands. Magaña heard about the event on the news while looking for something fun to do with his granddaughter.

He said the idea appealed to him, since as a mariachi he usually works long and irregular hours, and often goes to bed when the sun is already rising.

“As I am a musician, I work at night; then many times I don’t rest well in the mornings. Sometimes we forget about food, sometimes we take a nap,” he commented.

The event was organized by the Sleep and Neuroscience Center and the Mexican Society for Sleep Research and Medicine (SOMIMS).

As the participants began to fall asleep, the organizers on stage sang and guided the participants through the meditation. They also listed a number of recommendations to help people sleep at night, such as getting plenty of natural light during the day and turning off your phone when you go to bed.

Óscar Sánchez Escandón, one of the directors of the event and president of SOMIMS, said that the objective of the event was to highlight sleep inequity in the world.

“We live in a society that is full of economic, social, and political commitments, and everything matters except rest. It can have a strong impact on health,” he said.

Almost half of Mexicans have sleeping problems, according to a study by the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

In a 2019 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report — which compared work schedules among dozens of nations around the planet — Mexico appeared as the country with the most work overload.

Gabriela Filio, a 49-year-old nurse, brought her 25-year-old daughter with her in the hope that Mexico’s new generations will push for a better balance in work and rest schedules.

“We are in a country with many deficiencies and it is not enough for us. Sometimes we have to have two jobs, but we also need to take care of our quality of sleep,” Filio said.

