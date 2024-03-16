Rotterdam, 16 March 2024 – The second day of the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships, the last and most important competition of the season, ended on the ice at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

Saturday’s competition did not bring joy with blue colors: the first four finals brought the Italian team three fifth places. The same place was taken by Luca Spechenhauser (CS Carabinieri) at a distance of 1500 meters, as well as Arianna Fontana (Icelab) and Pietro Siegel (Fiamme Gialle) at a distance of 500 meters.

There remains regret over Siegel’s crash entering the final straight when he was in third position. Fontana also fell: he fell to the ground before the final turn, fighting for the lowest step of the podium.

In the women’s 1500m, the top Italians were Gloria Ioriatti (Fiamme Oro) and Arianna Siegel (Fiamme Oro), the first two classified in the B final and consequently finishing in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Arianna Siegel’s fall in a turn after being replaced finally ended the medal hopes of the women’s relay. The Italian quartet of Fontana, Siegel, Chiara Betti (Fiamme Gialle) and Elisa Confortola (Fiamme Oro) were in second position behind Canada when an accident prevented the Italians from continuing the race for the top two places, which would have given them victory. qualifying for Final A. Italy will therefore face China, Hungary and Japan in Final B.

On Sunday, March 17, the 1000m and relay titles will be awarded.

Here are the results and the full program for the 2024 World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships.

Photo credit: ISU