Rotterdam, March 16, 2024 – The 2024 World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships opened in Rotterdam (Holland).

The most important event of the season features 10 Italian skaters.

Among the men, Mattia Antonioli (CS Army), Andrea Cassinelli (Fiamme Gialle), Thomas Nadalini (Fiamme Oro), Pietro Siegel (Fiamme Gialle) and Luca Spechenhauser (Carabineri) are called up.

The women include Chiara Betti (Fiamme Gialle), Elisa Confortola (Fiamme Oro), Arianna Fontana (Icelab), Gloria Ioriatti (Fiamme Oro) and Arianna Siegel (Fiamme Oro).

Friday, March 15th was dedicated to qualifying rounds and heats. Below are the results of each competition, highlighted in blue.

Men’s individual competition

500 meters – Pietro Sigel easily reached the quarterfinals; Instead, Tomas Nadalini will have to try his hand at the repechage event.

1000 meters – Pietro Siegel and Luca Spechenhauser easily qualified for the quarterfinals.

1500 meters – Pietro Siegel and Luca Spechenhauser easily reached the semi-finals.

Women’s individual competition

500 meters – Arianna Fontana and Chiara Betti have qualified for the quarterfinals, and Arianna Siegel will start in the repechage.

1000 meters – Arianna Fontana and Elisa Confortola easily reached the quarterfinals.

1500 meters – Arianna Fontana and Arianna Siegel won a ticket to the semi-finals, Gloria Ioriatti, on the contrary, will have a repechage match.

Relay

Mixed line-up: the quarter-finals were won by the quartet consisting of Betti, Ioriatti, Cassinelli and Pietro Siegel. Thus, Italy advances to the semi-finals.

Women. The team of Arianna Siegel, Ioriatti, Confortola and Betty finished second in the quarterfinals and advanced to the semifinals.

Men. The team, represented by Cassinelli, Nadalini, Spechenhauser and Siegel, finished fourth in their heat and were therefore eliminated.

The first four titles will be awarded on Saturday, March 16, in the 500m and 1500m for both sexes.

Here are the results and the full program for the 2024 World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships.

Photo credit: ISU