Tickets are available to participate in World Ducati Week 2024, the great party of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer which will be held from 26 to 28 July 2024 on the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. The great gathering organized by Ducati grows and improves year after year and in Borgo Panigale work has already started with the aim of making World Ducati Week 2024 “the best WDW ever”.

Tickets to participate in WDW 2024 can be purchased on the Ducati website and are available in the Biker Pass formula (participant with motorbike) and Visitor Pass (passenger or participant on foot) with validity for one or all three days of the event. Both Passes give access to all public areas of the rally, with the possibility of taking part in many activities free of charge: from contests, to in-depth moments with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. The 3 Days Pass also offers some goodies, including the opportunity to go around the track with your own motorbike, test rides of Ducati models and Riding Experience pills (which can be booked at a later time via a special platform using the code of the own ticket).

Furthermore, all WDW ticket holders will be able to visit the Ducati factory and Museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced rate.