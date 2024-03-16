Sydney – The Italian women’s curling team is ready to take to the ice in Sydney, Canada for the World Championships, the highlight of the season, which begins on Saturday 16 March and ends on Sunday 24 March.

The forty-third World Championship, at the start of which there are 13 countries ready to fight: Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Norway, New Zealand, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the USA.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing directly to the semi-finals, while the teams finishing between third and sixth will play a playoff, with the final runners-up entering a direct elimination phase.

Italy will be looking to repeat what they did last season when they made it past the round-robin stage for the first time and then finished in 5th place. The goal is to complete the first stage and then play all the cards in the direct elimination challenges.

These are the Italians, called by the Italian technical staff consisting of director Claudio Pescia and coaches Marco Mariani and Violetta Caldart: Stefania Constantini (Fiamme Oro), Elena Antonia Matis (CC Dolomiti), Angela Romei (Fiamme Gialle) and Giulia Zardini. Lacedelli (CC Dolomiti) with Marta Lo Deserto (Fiamme Gialle) in an alternative role.

“We are pleased to have expanded the team after the absence of Julia and Martha at the beginning of the year. We recovered well, strengthening our preparation program with extensive technical training to be ready for this great event,” explains Italian director Claudio Pescia. The main goal is to reach the playoffs and try to do something better than the excellent result we got last season. It will be important to be in a good position by Thursday before facing two very strong teams in the last two rounds in Switzerland and Japan. We are no longer a surprise, but we will be comfortable not being among the favorites for the title. The girls are charged and motivated, I am sure that they will give their 100%.”

Here is the match program for the Italians, who will make their debut on Saturday, March 16, at 23:00 Italian time, against Estonia.

