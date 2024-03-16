From the American newspaper New York Times there are rumors about the divorce between Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal family has been at the center of the sights of the world press in recent days. Between Kate’s alleged illness, the photo she retouched, her father-in-law’s fight against cancer, the gossip about her sister-in-law Megan: all her eyes are on the protagonist of the most famous royal house in the world.

The Daily Mail and the New York Times have been carrying out a campaign in the last few hours to discover details about Princess Kate’s health conditions and, above all, what they could actually be hiding. They talk about separation and have focused attention on the detail of the missing wedding ring in the retouched photo. All the rumors about her alleged health problems would actually hide a serious marital crisis that the royal family has every interest in keeping hidden. Of course these are only hypotheses but the American tabloids are very confident in their statements. Prince William is accused of thinking more about work than the health of his beautiful wife.

What is certain is that the British royal house is going through a stormy period. There are many irons in the fire and involve practically every member of the family.

The official channels of the British press will have their work cut out for them to stifle the insistent rumors reaching overseas. They went as far as announcing a hypothetical divorce and hinted at a similarity between Kate and the late Princess Diana. The sad and melancholy expression on her face is very reminiscent of the last appearances of her late mother-in-law.

All this secrecy does nothing but fuel rumors that damage the image of the royal house already severely affected by the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth. What the truth is wanders silently, hidden among the rooms and royal treasures. The faithful subjects will still have to wait a long time before having certain news on their crowned heroes.

