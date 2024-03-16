loading…

China, South Korea and Japan are experiencing critical population crises. Photo/Reuters

SEOUL – South Korea’s low birth rate has been declared a national emergency despite the government’s efforts to incentivize people to become parents by paying 2 million won (USD1,510) for the birth of each child as well as providing a number of other benefits to parent.

The country is one of several countries in East and Southeast Asia where birth rates have fallen drastically in recent years. In fact, all five of the countries with the lowest birth rates in the world (except Ukraine, which is war-torn) are in East Asia, according to a 2023 CIA report.

Why Are Countries in East Asia Experiencing a Baby Crisis?

1. South Korea is the worst hit



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, South Korea, which is one of the countries with the lowest fertility rate in the world, is again experiencing a decline in birth rates.

Last month, Statistics Korea published data showing that the country’s birth rate had fallen by 8 percent in 2023 to 0.72 compared to 2022’s 0.78. Birth rate refers to the average number of children a woman has during her lifetime.

Experts warn that South Korea’s population of 51 million people may halve by 2100 if the current rate of decline continues.

According to a 2023 CIA publication comparing fertility rates around the world, the decline in birth rates was much sharper in East Asia than in other regions.

The CIA report said the birth rate in South Korea was slightly higher than the country’s estimate, namely 1.11. However, this figure is still the second lowest figure in the world.

According to a CIA report, the birth rate in self-governing Taiwan is the lowest in the world, at only 1.09, while in Singapore and Hong Kong, the birth rates are 1.17 and 1.23 respectively.

China, which enforced a strict one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, had a birth rate of 1.45. Japan, which has long faced the problem of an aging population, has a birth rate of 1.39.

These figures are in stark contrast to other countries in the world. The 10 countries with the highest birth rates are all in Africa. Niger is the highest with 6.73, followed by Angola with 5.76.