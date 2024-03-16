We’re still waiting for the ID Buzz GTX, Volkswagen’s coolest new bus.

The all-electric Volkswagen ID Buzz has been with us for a long time. Over the past period, an enhanced variant has been launched and we are looking forward to the GTX, which is supposed to be a performance-oriented model.

There are two reasons why the Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is back in the spotlight. First up, the ID3 GTX and ID7 Tourer GTX were revealed this week. Secondly, the announcement regarding ID Buzz is made by Volkswagen itself. You may already be feeling it: GTX is closer than you think!

Volkswagen has announced that the ID Buzz GTX will be unveiled worldwide on March 21st. It’s next Thursday. On this day, the brand organizes an annual press conference where all financial indicators for 2023 are discussed. To prevent such a day from being dusty and boring, we also want to announce some interesting news in the form of ID Buzz GTX.

Porsche actually did the same thing last week. The Taycan Turbo GT was unveiled for the first time with the presentation of financial figures. So this day still had special meaning. Volkswagen is doing something similar, but with the long-awaited ID Buzz GTX.

In short, next week we will finally be able to meet Volkswagen’s fattest van of 2024. Now we hope it will actually be a nice thing. To date, the GTX models have received a somewhat lukewarm reception. They’re fun, but not so innovative that your jaw drops. Hopefully the same will happen with the ID Buzz GTX.

