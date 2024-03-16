The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) had announced the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as presidential candidate for the elections in Venezuela for last Friday, March 15, but the event was postponed. When will he be? We will tell you about it below, in this special note from La República. Meanwhile, let us remember that the current president of the Llanero country is seeking his third term and his second re-election in the electoral event of July 28, 2024.

When will the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as presidential candidate be?

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has decided to postpone the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as its candidate for the next presidential elections. It was revealed that the Venezuelan ruler will be officially announced as a candidate this Saturday, March 16, in an important event that will determine the political future of the country. As is known, the presidential elections will take place on July 28, 2024 and Maduro seeks to extend his rule, after taking power in 2013, after the death of Hugo Chávez.

Nicolás Maduro is the only presidential candidate in Venezuela. Photo: LR composition.

According to Diosdado Cabello, a total of 4,240,032 PSUV militants expressed their support for Nicolás Maduro’s candidacy in the consultations. With this apparent support, the leader of the ruling party will once again seek power. This massive support would demonstrate the trust that Venezuelan citizens would have in the head of state, so his victory in the elections would be certain.

What was the message that the ruling party gave about Nicolás Maduro’s candidacy for the presidency?

It was Diosdado Cabello who announced that the party’s grassroots organizations held 317,187 assemblies over the weekend. He assured that the citizens nominated Nicolás Maduro as the representative of the ruling party for the next presidential elections 2024. He also mentioned the holding of the congress, which did not take place on Friday the 15th, as planned, since it will take place this Saturday. Cabelló asked Venezuelan citizens to take the necessary measures so that no one is missing.

“I inform you that the congress will not be on Friday, but on Saturday… Those who are listening to me (…) let’s take the precautions, the measures, so that no one is missing,” Cabello said.

What will happen to María Corina Machado?

As is known, María Corina Machado, Venezuelan politician and founder of the political movement Vente Venezuela, hopes to compete in the next presidential elections in Venezuela in 2024. However, despite winning the primaries last October, she is disqualified from holding public office. by an opinion of the Comptroller General.

María Corina Machado could not be a presidential candidate in Venezuela. Photo: LR composition.

This situation will prevent you from registering your candidacy between March 21 and 25, which is the period established by the National Electoral Council (CNE) for said procedure. Despite the challenges, Machado continues campaigning and maintains his fight against Chavismo, which he denounced as political persecution.

