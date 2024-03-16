An explosive analysis of the German intelligence services is circulating in the federal government. A significant intensification of Russian weapons production is being observed, which could lead to Russia doubling its military power in the next five years compared to the current one, especially in conventional weapons, indicates Business Insider.

The media indicates that although, according to expert assessments, Russia is already dedicating significant human and material resources of its army to the war in Ukraine, Western intelligence services are increasingly concerned about an escalation.

The projection has led to the conclusion that an attack on at least part of NATO territory, such as the Baltic countries or Finland, from 2026 “can no longer be ruled out.”

The US intelligence assessment cited by Business Insider suggests that it could take Russia five to eight years to restore the military strength it had before the invasion of Ukraine.

Several Western officials have warned of a Russian military threat to NATO’s eastern flank, saying Russia will not stop in Ukraine and urging Europe to bolster defenses.

Prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance must prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia that will last decades.

In December 2023, Belgian Army Chief of Staff Admiral Michel Hofman warned that Russia’s bellicose language and shift to a warlike posture suggest the possibility of new fronts opening against Moldova or the Baltic States, and called on Europe to urgently strengthen military preparedness.

In January 2024, Norway’s top commander, General Eirik Kristoffersen, warned that “we had little time” before a possible attack from the unpredictable Russia, stating that there was a window of one to three years to invest more in a secure defense .

Business Insider says NATO headquarters also shares concerns about Russia’s growing military capabilities and greater confrontation, but does not believe this will necessarily lead to war.

In particular, Business Insider cites assessments from the US intelligence services, which “in the medium term” do not see the danger of a Russian attack on NATO.

