Gangneung, March 16, 2024 – The World Mixed Doubles Wheelchair Curling Championship ended in Gangneung (South Korea). Italy took part in the event, which lasted six days, with the Albatros Trento duo of Orietta Berto and Paolo Ioriatti. The tandem was monitored on site by technician Roberto Maino and physiotherapist Barbara Jakke.

The Azzurri played a leading role, progressing through the group stage with four wins from six matches. The result allowed them to finish Group B in second place, behind only the United States, but ahead of England, Finland, Switzerland, Canada and Slovenia. Thus, he earned the right to qualify for the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals, the Italian pair met Slovakia, the winners of Group C. The match turned out to be very uncertain and brought several disappointments. Berto/Ioriatti won 8-7, having time to respond after trailing 3-6 at the halfway point. In the semi-finals, Italy met tournament hosts South Korea. The Azzurri lost to the strong Asians with a score of 6-9, essentially chasing them throughout the match.

Berto/Ioriatti capped their adventure with a bronze medal game against Japan. The Italian duo lost 0:2 after two ends due to the theft of a hand. However, he responded in the third set, winning three points. The scenario of the first two segments was repeated in the fourth and fifth sets, after which Italy equalized the score in the sixth. The seventh end was decisive. The Azzurri won the game with four stones to win 8-4.

Despite the fact that the country is still young (the World Wheelchair Curling Mixed Doubles Championship is being held for the third time), the result is unprecedented. This is the first Italian medal. In this way, Orietta Berto and Paolo Ioriatti themselves received confirmation at a very high level and took a step forward compared to 2022, when they finished fourth.

Photo WCF