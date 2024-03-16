New appointment tomorrow 17 March on the Nove with ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ by Fabio Fazio. Guests of the episode are Antonio Albanese and Virginia Raffaele, together for the first time in Riccardo Milani’s new film ‘A world apart’, in theaters from 28 March and which tells the story of the difficulties of provincial Italian schools; Angelina Mango, winner of the 74th Sanremo Festival with the song ‘La noia’ – already a Platinum record with over 67 million audio-video streams – with which she is climbing the viral charts in England and 25 European countries, and which in May will represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden.

And again: Walter Veltroni, in bookstores with his new novel ‘La condemnation’; the climatologist Luca Mercalli; the virologist Roberto Burioni; the oncologist Giulia Nazzicone; the journalists Aldo Cazzullo, Concita De Gregorio, Nello Scavo and Massimo Giannini.

The evening ends with the unmissable appointment with ‘Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo’ with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani.

Guests of the second part of the show: Tommaso Zorzi, new judge of ‘Courtesies for guests’, from March 25th on Real Time; Miro Tabanelli, the first Italian male skier to have achieved the podium in a freestyle skiing World Cup competition in the big air specialty, thanks to the 2nd place obtained in the stage held in Copper Mountain (USA) last December 16th; Maurizio Lastrico, among the protagonists of the second season of ‘Call my Agent – ​​Italia’; Enzo Iacchetti; Cristiano Malgioglio; Simona Ventura. Angelina Mango also returns to the table.