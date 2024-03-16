This is NRC’s daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, the NRC shows what it means. Commentaries offer the reader a point of view, a point of view, and are an “ambulance” for the news of the day.

A new drug that actually helps obese patients lose weight, semaglutide, can be called nothing less than a scientific miracle. It is still in short supply, but is expected to become widely available in the long term. It was prescribed to patients with diabetes, but it seemed to reduce appetite in everyone, even overweight patients.

Share prices of U.S. supermarket chains such as Walmart fell last fall when the effectiveness of semaglutide became known. The number of gastric reduction surgeries also appears to be leveling off after several years of growth. In studies of semaglutide, nearly 78 percent of patients lost approximately 10 to 15 percent of their weight over two years.

Overweight and obesity are complex problems. Because there was always a hint of guilt and shame associated with it—can this person do anything about the fact that he or she is too fat? Is he just moving too little? Does she eat too much cake and hamburgers? And who decides what is “too” fat? Insinuations like this are now called “fat shaming”, fat people are called “totally skinny”, and “too fat” is called “someone who is obese”. This already concerns 16 percent of the Dutch adult population. In Ireland another 26 percent, and in the US 40 percent of adults. More than half the population in many Western countries suffers from a milder form of “overweight.” More and more people in Africa and South America are also obese – one billion people worldwide.

Many people find it difficult to maintain a healthy weight. Regardless of the issue of guilt, this is a serious issue. Patients who are severely overweight and especially obese are much more likely than average to suffer from joint problems, heart problems, diabetes and depression. They often become isolated and therefore lonely. They heal more slowly from infections. During the corona pandemic, there were two groups of people who had a high chance of contracting the virus: older people and overweight patients.

From an economic point of view, semaglutide is a solution: the drug costs much less than the cost of courses of treatment for secondary diseases in obese patients.

Obesity is a lifestyle disease, yet it affects mainly the poor in rich societies. Ignorance, impulsive behavior, stress are all factors that reinforce poor eating and lifestyle habits. Life expectancy in poor regions such as South Rotterdam and North Heerlen is seven years shorter than in rich regions. The difference in years of life perceived as “healthy,” that is, without serious illnesses, is even nineteen years.

For this reason alone, the arrival of Semagluta is wonderful, but at the same time it is also hidden: it does not change the real problems of the way of life in Western countries. Many people prefer to drive rather than bike, and can do so. I prefer to take the elevator rather than the stairs, and use an electric bike instead of a regular bike. More people sit in the office all day than do physical work. Many people would rather watch a football match than play football themselves. Prefer to eat ready-made food rather than preparing it yourself. Sugary drinks and foods containing saturated fat are cheap and widely available.

Is this all bad if, over time, you can get back on medication that reduces your need to eat? Well, if it takes the brakes off, why would anyone try to live a healthy life if the damage can still be limited with medication? This is called medicalization, medical interventions in response to certain behaviors. Also, you need to continue taking this medicine or your appetite will return.

Currently, semaglutide is only reimbursed for patients with diabetes and a small group of patients with severe obesity. If it is made available at the right time to everyone who is overweight and wants it, then the big question will be: will the drug lead to many more people living unhealthy lifestyles, or will it improve the health of the population on average?

With rising healthcare costs, it’s also a good idea to invest in other ways to keep a healthy weight within reach. Affordable healthy food and awareness campaigns remain important.

