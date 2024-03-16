Due to the constant evolution of technology and innovations in terms of transmitting content, one of the most used activities is streaming, which is becoming easier thanks to programs such as OBS Studio and platforms such as Twitch, which allow content to be transmitted to the world in a matter of seconds.

However, there is an element that is extremely important to carry out this activity effectively and with very good quality: the internet connection. That is why a study has revealed which is the best internet network in Mexico to carry out a stream.

What is the best Internet for streaming in Mexico?

A recent study carried out by nPerf, a French company with more than 10 years of experience in the Internet sector, has revealed which is the best fixed Internet provider for streaming in Mexico. According to their findings, Totalplay is positioned as the most prominent option in the country.

The reason for this is that Totalplay offers an impressive speed of 128 Mb/s, making it the fastest for downloading fixed content in Mexico. That is, you can watch your favorite series and movies without interruptions or waiting. In addition, it has 21 ms latency, which allows immediate interaction with the content you want to access. Low latency is essential for an optimal user experience.

Last but not least, what makes Totalplay stand out compared to other fixed internet networks is that it offers 64 Mb/s upload speed. This is crucial to easily upload HD videos to the Internet.

Now, other internet connections that this study considered good are Megacable, followed by Telcel, and finally Izzi. And it is important to note that those who enjoy a good connection often have to pay more than the average citizen can spend on this aspect. Therefore, choosing the right provider is essential to fully enjoy streaming in Mexico.

