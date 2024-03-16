This coming March 18 is the birthday of Benito Juárez, therefore, this day is stipulated as a holiday and no work is done, however, what happens when you are on vacation and you have this long weekend, is it possible that take the day of rest as part of my vacation days? Here the answer.

According to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), if a day of your vacation falls on a holiday, it will not count as part of your period.

This is good news, since you will have an extra day of rest as part of your vacation period.

Can holidays be taken in exchange for vacation days?

The answer is no, and if this were to happen, you need to file a complaint with the Federal Labor Defense Prosecutor’s Office (Profedet).

Knowing now this valuable information, we share with you what is the official list of remaining days of rest this 2024

On Monday, March 18, in commemoration of March 21 – 2nd long weekend of 2023, in commemoration of the birth of Benito Juárez. Wednesday, May 1 – Labor Day Monday, September 16 – Independence Day Monday, November 18 – 4th long weekend of 2023, in commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, which is celebrated on Wednesday, December 25 – For the celebration of Christmas

It should be noted that this year, the change in presidential mandate will enact a new day off, because unlike the previous period in which the six-year term began on December 1, it will now be on October 1, the latter being a modification related to the inauguration of the new president of Mexico.

