MILAN – From March 15th the new single that marks the return of Jo Chiarello “Che bad business – Scemo” with El Talo has been on the radio. From the same day, the new version of “Che Brutti Affari” is also on air, a song written by the great Franco Califano with whom he produced and brought Jo Chiarello to Sanremo. Both songs are available digitally (Soul Trade /Crisler).

«I find this song captivating, engaging and – states Jo Chiarello – shows in this new version how timeless it is and how, the facts say, it continues to be current. Music for me is the most powerful means to communicate the essence of man, in all his facets. In my artistic life there are no artists who have particularly influenced me but many who have moved me, Sting, Lucio Dalla and among the new Irama and many others. Many have remade this song but I had never remade it, as I am the original performer, so I said to myself, why not! We managed to create a version with fresher sounds and aligned with current tastes. Music for me is a source of expression, it is a different way of telling oneself and telling stories. Most of my songs talk about what I experience firsthand or what happens around me. Then obviously every now and then there is also the “lighter” song, but the lyrics are fundamental.»

«With “What a bad business – Scemo” a song that I find current and brilliant – says El Talo – I would like to make people understand how the old can blend with the new, the common point is the message that we both want to convey, obviously in different ways but which they can coexist. The title was born when Kevin from Crisler Music made me listen to this song written by Franco Califano (who is one of the artists I love and who influenced me) and performed by Jo Chiarello. I was asked to write and sing two verses on a new instrumental and I did it with pleasure, my intent was not to distort the original but at the same time give something new and modern to the song. I am very honored by this collaboration.”