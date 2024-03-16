The weather in Monterrey for this Saturday, March 16, predicts that there will be moderate rain with 27 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 63%.

As announced, the weather presents an 84% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 20

Monday March 18, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 20 and low temperature of 17

Tuesday March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 17 and minimum temperature of 16

Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 23 and minimum temperature of 17

Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 18

Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 19

Saturday, March 23, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 30 and minimum temperature of 21

