The weather in Mexico City for this Saturday, March 16, determines that there will be clear skies with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.
In relation to humidity, it will be around 14%.
As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will go at a speed of 6 km per hour.
On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 13 degrees.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Sunday, March 17, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 12
Monday March 18, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 14
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 13
Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12
Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12
