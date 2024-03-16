The weather in Cancun for this Saturday, March 16, anticipates that there will be light rain with 29 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 30 degrees.
As announced, the weather presents a 33% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 6 km per hour.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 63%.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 25 degrees.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature 30 and low temperature 25
Monday, March 18, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26
Tuesday March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 24
Wednesday March 20, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 24
Thursday, March 21, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 24
Friday, March 22, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26
Saturday March 23, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 25
What will the weather be like in other cities?
Weather in Mexico City
Weather in Tlaquepaque
Weather in El Salto
Weather in Puerto Vallarta
Climate in Mazamitla
Weather in Guadalajara
Weather in Monterrey
Weather in Tepatitlán de Morelos
Climate in Tapalpa
Weather in Chapala
Weather in Zapopan
Weather in Tonala
Weather in Tlajomulco de Zuniga
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply