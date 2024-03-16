The weather in Cancun for this Saturday, March 16, anticipates that there will be light rain with 29 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 30 degrees.

As announced, the weather presents a 33% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 6 km per hour.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 63%.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 25 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature 30 and low temperature 25

Monday, March 18, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26

Tuesday March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 24

Wednesday March 20, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 24

Thursday, March 21, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 24

Friday, March 22, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26

Saturday March 23, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 25

