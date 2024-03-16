Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri became parents, Ludovico was born on the night of March 15th

When you become a parent the emotions you feel are many and in the age of social media, it is a pleasure to share this joy with everyone. The birth of a child is always an event to celebrate and today Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri are able to enjoy this immense joy.

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri

Lorenzo Musetti, a 22-year-old tennis player from Carrara, has been engaged to Veronica Confalonieri for a couple of years now. The love story between the two young people began in 2022, the year in which the first photos of the couple were leaked. To make the relationship official, some photos taken by those directly involved during a love escape in the Maldives. In recent years, the numerous photos of the couple, published on their accounts, have demonstrated how strong their bond is. In 2023, the announcement of Veronica’s pregnancy arrives and the couple begins to look towards a new future.

The tennis player, involved in the Adelaide tournament in January, after the victory over Thompson, speaking about his sporting journey and beyond, said:

“My goal right now is to get back into the top 20. But, the main goal this season is to try to be a good father. I will become a father in 2 months and I hope I can be a great father”

Veronica, after her studies at IED, the European Institute of Design, works as a graphic designer and in 2019 she became part of the Sky family. The couple who seem very strong and close will now find themselves facing a new challenge. A different tournament from the ones Lorenzo is used to, where he will have to juggle between bottles and diapers. Little Ludovico, born at 4.52am on March 15, is healthy and already represents the greatest joy for the two new parents. The announcement comes from Lorenzo Musetti’s Instagram page, which with a simple phrase accompanies the photo of a little hand.