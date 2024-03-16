loading…

Hamas offers a new ceasefire to Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas submitted a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the US that includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences. This was revealed in the ceasefire proposal submitted by Hamas.

Hamas said the initial release of Israelis would include women, children, the elderly and sick hostages in return for the release of 700-1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the new ceasefire proposal in Gaza submitted by Hamas to mediators was still based on “unrealistic demands”.

His office said an update on the issue would be submitted to the war cabinet and additional security cabinet on Friday.

Egypt and Qatar have sought to narrow differences between Israel and Hamas over a supposed ceasefire as a worsening humanitarian crisis leaves a quarter of the population in the Gaza Strip facing famine.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egypt is trying to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, increasing aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip and allowing Palestinian refugees in the enclave’s southern and central areas to move to the north.

“We are talking about achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, which means a ceasefire, providing the largest amount of aid,” said President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Sisi also warned of the danger of an Israeli attack on Rafah, which lies on the border with Egypt.

Five months into the war, Netanyahu’s office said in February that it had ordered the military to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah and destroy the four Hamas battalions it said were deployed there.