Two farmers were attacked by a puma in the Francisco I. Madero ejido (also known as Magueyes) in the municipality of Jaumave, in Tamaulipas; According to the first reports, the two men managed to save their lives and the feline was killed.

Reports indicate that José Eliuth de la Rosa Juárez, 20, and Juan José Verdines Torres, 47, decided to go out into the mountains to hunt the puma, because presumably a cow had already killed them.

During the search they found another dead cow and the two men decided to remove the hide.

Because of what they were doing, they became distracted and the puma attacked them by jumping from a tree.

According to the testimonies collected, the one who fought hand to hand against the feline was Juan José, managing to subdue it between his legs, while José Eliuth ran to ask for help.

The puma lost its life, while Juan José was rushed to a clinic to be treated for wounds caused by the animal’s claws and bites.

This event, which went viral, has caused controversy on social networks, because there are comments from people who question whether the feline was hunted, while the majority claim that it was in self-defense, and that it was a miracle not to have died. with the attack of the puma.

So far there is no official information confirming whether the feline’s death was caused by a gunshot or in the hand-to-hand fight with the farmer.

