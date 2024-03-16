Rose Villain and Grecia Colmenares, Patrick Zaki and Stash. They are some of the guests of Verissimo, the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin broadcast today and tomorrow at 4.30pm on Canale 5.

The episode on Saturday 16 March includes the presence of Rose Villain, the rapper protagonist of Sanremo 2024 with the song Click boom. From Big Brother here is Grecia Colmenares, eliminated after 6 months in the House. Mew, one of the most popular students of Amici who left the Canale 5 talent show, arrives at Verissimo. Also in Silvia Toffanin’s living room are Fabio Canino, Monica Leofreddi and Juliana Moreira.

In tomorrow’s episode, Sunday 17 March, the presence of Patrick Zaki stands out. The Egyptian student, human rights activist, told his dramatic story of detention in Dreams and Illusions of Freedom.

Then, Carolina Marconi in the studio with her mother Soraya. Space for music with Nino D’Angelo and then Stash, leader of The Kolors.

Usual space for Terra amara: this week Bülent Polat will be a guest, the actor who plays Gaffur in the Canale 5 series, with little Neva Pekoz, aka Uzum.