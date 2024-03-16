Valeri sport celebrates 40 years with a series of initiatives dedicated to all motorcyclists. It starts on Sunday 21 April with an event that will take place at the mega park of the Valeri84 Riders District in Caerano S.Marco. Among the partners of the event there will be the Marco Simoncelli Foundation, for this reason a moment of the day will be dedicated to deliver a donation to Paolo Simoncelli who will be present with the foundation’s staff. With the arrival of the good weather, two further events are planned, with dates to be defined.