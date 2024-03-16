US real estate has never been so expensive. That’s why it indexes our lives

The residential real estate sector in serious crisis is not only impacting the Italian and German markets (completely different, in Italy 73% own a home, in Germany only 49%) but also the US market (64.8 % is the owner) and from there a wave capable of transforming the world economy and politics could soon start.

According to experts, the US real estate economy will impact not only American but also European and Italian politics. Beyond all the low-cabotage strategies of our model, economic development or stagnation will be decided in the United States at the next November elections and could incentivize one or the other option.

The paradox is that US economic data seems very good but Joe Biden remains in a crisis of popularity, with Donald Trump in such good shape that he can really undermine the Democratic president.

The reason? The real estate market, which has been stagnant for too long, in conjunction with other risk factors, such as the concentration of large share values ​​in the 7 sisters of Big Tech, close to those of the Dotcom bubble of 2000.

“US homes”, says the prestigious Forbes magazine, “have never been so expensive and the number of properties on the market, what the industry calls inventory, is close to an all-time low”.

This would be the key reason for the poor evaluation that Americans have of Biden’s policies. Trump is considered by voters to be better at managing the economy: a Reuters/Ipsos poll even confirmed this, where 33% to 39% of voters embrace the tycoon’s method.

The Bloomberg news agency underlines the importance of the sector: when real ten-year rates exceed expectations on the consumer price index, financial conditions are truly restrictive, as they have become in the USA. And then the exaggerated share value of technology companies, the war in Ukraine, the resurgence of conflict in the Middle East, the stagnation of the commercial real estate market do nothing but influence a possible return to post-COVID normality.

A lethal mix that has made millions of homeowners in the States reluctant to sell theirs and move to a new one, as the stars and stripes consumerist vulgate would have it.

The American market has always been in great movement, with people moving from one home to another with great ease. But never before has the process become more difficult than today, both due to the high levels of inflation (still low compared to ours), the interest rates that are too high and the expansion capacity concentrated on big tech for AI. Statistics say that before COVID a family stayed in accommodation for 6 or 7 years, now for over 10.

And most renters have little confidence in their ability to purchase housing. Borrowing money is no longer practically free like it once was.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the inability to buy housing casts Biden’s economy in a negative light, according to real estate analytics firm Redfin.

It has been calculated that 76 countries, 51% of the world population, will go to the polls in the next 12 months. From the USA to the EU first and foremost but also to the United Kingdom, India and Taiwan. Investors are looking above all at the USA and whether Trump will determine an expansionary capacity in the real estate market which remains in the quagmire until November, risking bringing everything to the bottom. The risk exists and taking precautions with your savings is not nonsense