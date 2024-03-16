A special prosecutor who was romantically involved with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew from Georgia’s election interference case against Donald Trump yesterday after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis could not pursue the case. the charges.

The resignation of prosecutor Nathan Wade allows Willis to remain in the most extensive of the four criminal cases against the virtual Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

But the long-term damage to the public’s perception of the impeachment remains unclear, especially in light of Trump’s relentless barrage of attacks on the couple who pledged to hold the former president accountable but found their own actions were under the microscope of public opinion.

Wade submitted his resignation in a letter to Willis, saying he did so “in the interest of democracy, in commitment to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible.”

“I am confident that the case, and the team, will be in good hands going forward and justice will be served,” Wade wrote.

Willis praised Wade’s “professionalism and dignity” in a letter accepting his resignation, effective immediately. He said he had endured threats against himself and his family, as well as “unwarranted attacks” in the media and in court against his reputation as a lawyer.

“I will always remember – and I will remind everyone – that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of allegations that the defendants in this case participated in a conspiracy to overturn the Georgia presidential election in 2020,” Willis wrote.

Trump’s team did not think the same

In a social media post, Trump said that “Fani Willis’ lover” had “resigned in disgrace,” and the former president repeated his claim that the case is an attempt to harm his campaign to return to the White House. in November.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong and has pleaded not guilty.

A lawyer for the former president said they respected the court’s decision, but believe the judge “did not give appropriate weight to the inappropriate behavior of prosecutors Willis and Wade.”

“We will use every legal option available as we continue to fight to end this case, which should never have been brought in the first place,” said Trump attorney Steve Sadow.

Mike Pence will not support the tycoon

Donald Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, said yesterday that he will not support the Republican in his presidential race for a second term in the White House.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not support Donald Trump this year,” Pence said.

“I am incredibly proud of our administration’s record. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, safer and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world,” said the former vice president, who will also not support current president Joe Biden.

Pence presented his own candidacy for the presidential election next November in June 2023, but suspended his campaign in October of last year, stating that it was not his time.

