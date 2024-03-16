United States authorities announced that the three killed in two shootings that occurred this Saturday in a town near Philadelphia are relatives of the attacker, who is barricaded in a house in Trenton, New Jersey.

Andre Gordon, 26, allegedly killed his 52-year-old stepmother; to his sister, 13, and the mother of his two children, 25, in a residential community in Falls Township, Bucks County Prosecutor Jennifer Schorn said in a press conference reported by CNN.

Around 9:00 a.m. local time, the suspect, who authorities describe as homeless, went in a stolen vehicle to two homes where his relatives were, whom he shot with an assault rifle.

According to the prosecutor, in the two houses there were more people with the victims, who survived by hiding, but there is a wound.

Gordon then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and fled to Trenton, where he has more family ties.

At 3:00 p.m. local time, the suspect is barricaded in a house in Trenton and surrounded by law enforcement, who have managed to evacuate the residents without any injuries, according to local media.

