United States authorities reported this Saturday, March 16, “shootings” in the town of Falls Township, about 30 kilometers from Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), which have left “several gunshot victims,” ​​and have asked residents to take refuge in their homes. .

“There have been confirmed shootings in Falls Township. There are multiple gunshot victims and it is not known at this time if they are random or specific,” the Middletown Township Police Department, a neighboring town, said on its Facebook page around 10 a.m. :30 local time.

He added that the situation is “fluid” and did not specify whether the victims were dead or injured or their number.

Falls Township Police indicated in another Facebook post, at the same time, that they have issued an order for residents of the affected town to shelter in their homes, lock doors and go to “central and safe rooms away from windows”.

The Bucks County prosecutor’s office, which encompasses the area, indicated for its part that its workers and “other law enforcement agents” are assisting the Falls Township Police in the investigation of the event and recommend calling emergency services. “suspicious activities.”

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

In case you are interested: The United States calls on the world to unite against fentanyl

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions