After a United Airlines flight landed safely in Medford, Oregon, a Boeing 737-800 plane was discovered to be missing a panel

It was during a subsequent inspection that a problem with the exterior of the aircraft was discovered. Staff searched airport property; however, he found no evidence of the missing panel.

No problems were reported on the flight from San Francisco to Medford, according to Medford-Rogue Valley International Airport Director Amber Judd.

The flight was scheduled to leave Medford for Denver using the same plane; however, it has now been delayed.

United informed passengers of the delay, writing on its website: “We regret the delay. Our maintenance team needs to repair the equipment on the exterior of your aircraft before departure and we will keep you informed as we learn more information,” it said. NBC5News.

According to the airline, 139 passengers and six crew members were on board.

