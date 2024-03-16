loading…

Ukraine prepares mass evacuation due to Russian invasion. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The Ukrainian government has begun a mass evacuation of people in the country’s northern Sumy region close to the Russian border. It comes after prolonged intensive fighting in the region.

The military administration of the Sumy region, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said more than 180 residents of the area near the Velikopysarska community, near the border, had been evacuated over the past three days.

Authorities in Sumy have long issued daily reports of Russian shelling, but the attacks have intensified.

The regional government said the area in question was the “most tense” in the Sumy region, with three people killed and 13 injured over the past five days.

The government said a total of more than 4,500 residents had been evacuated from 22 villages in the Sumy region, but did not give a timeframe.

Velikopysarska is located a few kilometers from the village of Kozinka across the Russian border – where local authorities this week said an attack by armed groups caused major damage. The groups describe themselves as consisting of Russians opposed to the Kremlin and say they are carrying out military operations in the area.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said shelling in areas under his jurisdiction continued on Thursday, leaving one person injured. Gladkov visited the border area on Wednesday evening and said there were no enemy troops in the region.

The governor of Russia’s neighboring Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said air defense units had shot down three Ukrainian drones on Thursday evening.

However, Reuters was unable to verify reports of military activity from either side.

(ahm)