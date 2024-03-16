The horror of the third year of war between Russia and Ukraine makes its way over Europe without major certainties: in Russia, elections are taking place with a foreseeable victory for Vladimir Putin – voting is also taking place in the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Transnistria – while the Volodimir Zelensky’s government has lost momentum on the attack front although it has received support from France and Germany.

For the Russian ambassador in Peru, Igor Romanchenko, Ukraine is not only losing the war, but its “final destruction” is a matter of time, despite the supply of weapons from the United States and NATO countries. Likewise, he warned that “Russia’s victory over the West will be a powerful impetus for the establishment of a world order.”

—Two years after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, what is your evaluation of the current situation and what are the expectations in the coming months?

—Two weeks ago, the Russian Armed Forces completed the liberation of the city of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, marking a qualitatively new stage in the special military operation, followed by other victories. At this moment, we can say with certainty that both the West and Russia realize that the armed formations of the kyiv regime are suffering defeat. Its final destruction is only a matter of time. Despite this, the United States and its satellites, which supply weapons to Ukraine, continue to further escalate the conflict and increase the number of victims, including among the civilian population.

Two years have already passed since the start of the Ukrainian war, on February 24, 2022, triggered by Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “denazification” operation. Photo: AFP

Since the start of the special military operation, the total volume of Western assistance to Kiev has exceeded $200 billion: they supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, including depleted uranium bombs and cluster munitions prohibited by international conventions, train the Ukrainian army, recruit foreign mercenaries and provide intelligence information, including information from satellites and reconnaissance aircraft of NATO countries. As a result, since February 2022, more than 5,000 civilians have died in the Donbas, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, carried out with Western support.

—What exactly do the Russian authorities expect to reach an agreement for a peaceful solution and what would be the steps to reach an agreement?

—Russia has never abandoned a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, as it has repeatedly stated. But we will never accept being spoken to in the language of ultimatums, unrealistic and infeasible “formulas.”

Obviously, it is unlikely that serious agreements can be reached with the current kyiv regime and its backers in the West. The self-prohibition on negotiating with the Russian leaders, legally established by President Vladimir Zelenskiy in 2022, remains in force. The first step to start the peace process would be to revoke it.

A sustainable and just solution is only possible if the Kiev regime ends hostilities and terrorist attacks, and its Western sponsors stop supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with weapons. The original foundations of Ukraine’s sovereignty must be confirmed: its neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-weapon-free status; the new territorial realities that have emerged as a result of the exercise by the residents of the new Russian regions of the right to self-determination enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations are recognized; The demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine are ensured, the rights of its Russian-speaking citizens and its national minorities are guaranteed.

—Is Russia willing to commit to peace negotiations that include concessions?

—Russia is seeking peace, but not at any price. The price of peace cannot be at the expense of sovereign politics, of true freedom, of the independence and territorial integrity of our country.

—What is the humanitarian impact that the war has had on the population and how has Vladimir Putin’s Government responded?

—In the hybrid war that Western countries have unleashed against Russia, illegal unilateral restrictive measures play a special role, the unprecedented number of which has already exceeded 17,000. The objectives are not hidden: to undermine the Russian economy and force political leaders to abandon their independent line in foreign affairs, to turn the population against the authorities.

However, this policy proved destructive only to those who initiated it. Our economy has adapted to the sanctions (GDP growth in 2023 is more than 3%), demonstrates high stability, the potential for the development of industrial production and the creation of critical technologies and the country’s population has been formed has become increasingly united in the face of external threats.

The New York Times, citing estimates by US officials in August 2023, indicated that nearly 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers would have lost their lives. Photo: AFP

The kyiv regime, using Western weapons, is launching terrorist attacks against civil and social facilities in Russian territory that leave people dead and injured. The lack of condemnation by Western countries and international organizations of these illegal actions contributes to their further expansion, with Ukrainian officials calling terrorist attacks aimed at killing civilians “a legal, logical and effective step.”

—What historical and humanitarian lessons does the war between Ukraine and Russia leave at the beginning of the third year?

—What is happening in Ukraine clearly demonstrates that the West is ready to abandon even the legal norms that formed the basis of Western civilization: the right to private property, freedom of speech, trade, devaluing human life, demanding that Ukraine fight “to the last Ukrainian”, in his desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

At the same time, it must be understood that the collective West today is in a minority. The military operation in Ukraine is forming a new phenomenon of the “world majority”, in which many countries of the world demonstrate their readiness for independent development, defending national interests and independence from the US and other Western countries. Russia’s victory over the collective West in Ukraine will be a powerful boost to the establishment of a polycentric world order based on mutual respect, equal dialogue, and the world’s cultural and civilizational diversity.