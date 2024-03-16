loading…

Ukraine bombards the Belgorod region as Russia holds presidential elections that will strengthen President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Ukrainian troops bombarded the Belgorod region, Russia, on Saturday (16/3/2024). The attack that killed two people occurred on the second day of the presidential election which is said to strengthen the grip on power of President Vladimir Putin’s government.

The presidential vote has been disrupted by an increase in fatal bombings in Ukraine and a series of attacks on Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups.

The latest bombings have prompted Russian authorities to close schools and shopping malls in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, undermining the Kremlin’s efforts to isolate Russians from the conflict in Ukraine — especially during a much-hyped presidential election.

Putin, who voted online, vowed a tough response to the attack and accused Kyiv of trying to undermine his efforts to secure another six years of power.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said an air defense system had downed eight Ukrainian missiles but two citizens were killed and several others injured.

“A man was driving a truck when a bullet hit him, after which the car crashed into a passenger bus. The people inside were not injured,” Gladkov wrote on social media, as quoted by AFP, Sunday (17/3/2024).

“Another woman was killed in the parking lot where she and her son had come to feed his dogs. “Medical personnel fought for his son’s life,” he continued.

Images of the attack circulating on social media showed a large explosion destroying a car and throwing debris into the air.

In a separate post, Gladkov announced that schools and shopping centers in the city of Belgorod and several surrounding districts would be temporarily closed in the coming days, the second time this month.