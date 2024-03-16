Twelve Hong Kong residents were sentenced to prison on Saturday for their roles in the 2019 pro-democracy protests, international news agencies reported. Prison terms range from four and a half years to six years and ten months.

The immediate cause is the occupation of the Parliament House in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. Hong Kong residents then protested en masse against a law allowing the extradition of suspects to mainland China. During the occupation, demonstrators painted slogans on walls and hoisted the British colonial flag of Hong Kong. A few hours later, police regained control of the parliament building.

Among those convicted is activist Owen Chow, who admitted helping to hang a banner with the slogan “there are no rioters, there is only tyranny.” Chow defended this action in court, writes the Hong Kong Free Press news site. The activist said breaking into the building “was not an impulsive act, but a desperate cry from people who felt they had no other choice.”

Although the extradition bill was repealed, mainland China’s influence has not diminished. Due to the protests, the Chinese parliament passed the Hong Kong National Security Law, which further limited the city’s autonomy. New legislation was introduced this year, making criticism even riskier.

