‘The Voice Senior’, the Rai1 program hosted by Antonella Clerici, wins the prime time with 3,673,000 viewers and a 23.2% share. On Canale 5 ‘Terra Amara’ obtained 2,910,000 viewers and 16.5%, while for the third step of the podium it is neck and neck between Retequattro with ‘Quarto Grado’ (1,125,000 viewers, 7.7% share) and Rai2 with ‘The sex of angels’ (1,195,000 viewers, 6.2% share).

Off the podium were Nove with ‘Fratelli di Crozza’ seen by 1,046,000 viewers (5.5%) and Italia1 which with ‘The Great Wall’ recorded 1,032,000 viewers with a 5.5% share. La7 with ‘Propaganda Live’ gained 773,000 viewers and 5.4% while on Rai3 ‘Chi è senza sin – The Dry’ garnered 666,000 viewers and 3.7%. Finally, on TV8, the free-to-air debut of ‘MasterChef 12’ involved 428,000 viewers with a 2.8% share.

In access prime time Rai1 with ‘Cinque Minuti’ obtained 4,712,000 viewers and 23.4% and, following this, ‘Affari Tuoi’ totaled 5,756,000 viewers with 27.3%. On Canale 5, ‘Striscia la Notizia’ achieved a 15.6% share with 3,294,000 viewers. Rai1 also won in the early evening slot with ‘L’Eredità’, followed by 4,597,000 viewers equal to a 28% share, while Canale 5 with ‘Avanti unaltro!’ it gathered 3,293,000 viewers with 21%. Overall, the comparison of the generalist networks Rai plus RaiNews24 with the generalist Mediaset plus TgCom24 shows, for the entire day, Rai at 32.9% with 2,772,000 viewers and Mediaset at 27.2% with 2,292,000 viewers; in prime time Rai scored 34.3% with 7,002,000 viewers and Mediaset 26.3% with 5,385,000 viewers.