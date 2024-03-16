The National Seismological Service reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

According to his account of X, the earthquake was located 113 kilometers southeast of the aforementioned municipality.

So far, no injuries or damage have been reported in this municipality of Oaxaca.

In the event of a significant seismic event, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) urges to avoid the spread of rumors or unverified information, and to only seek information from official sources such as Civil Protection authorities at the local, state and federal level. .

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions