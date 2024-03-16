Tragedy in Secondigliano, two young engaged couples found dead in their car inside the garage: investigations are underway by the police

A truly heartbreaking episode is what unfortunately emerged early today in the city of Naples. Two young engaged couples were found lifeless in their car, inside a garage. Despite the rush of the doctors, there was nothing left for them to do.

Obviously the police are also working on the incident, trying to understand what happened. The hypotheses are that of a sad fatality, but also that of an extreme gesture, even if it seems to be the least plausible.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 8.30 am today, Saturday 16 March. Precisely in a garage, located in Traversa Fosso del Lupo, in the Kennedy district, which is located in the Secondigliano neighborhood, in Naples. The 24-year-old boy was called Vincenzo Nocerino, while the young girl was 20 and of foreign origins, but she was in Italy to study.

The boyfriend’s father, not seeing his son return home and seeing that he wasn’t answering his phone, went to look for him. However, once he arrived in the garage he found them both lifeless inside the running car. Hence the desperate call to the health workers and also to the police, who intervened on site to investigate the case.

The investigations for the two boyfriends found lifeless

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

The officers started all the investigations of the case as usual. However, for now the most plausible hypothesis at the moment seems to be a sad fatality. This is because having left the engine running, perhaps to keep the air warm or the stereo on, they would have exhaled exhaust fumes.

The latter, having not found an outlet, would have locked themselves in the garage. Consequently they would have first stunned the two boys and little by little, they would have caused both deaths.

Obviously, to have concrete answers on the case, we will have to wait for the results of the autopsies. Only after these tests can there be confirmation of what happened. Meanwhile, Vincenzo’s father is now in shock from the serious loss he suffered. Many in the area are going there to see what is happening.