It is called ‘Friends towards the Evening’, the special event which tomorrow on Canale 5 at 2pm will celebrate the journey, between joys and obstacles, of the 15 boys who won the highly coveted ‘gold jersey’ which gives access to the final phase of the talent show Maria De Filippi, broadcast in prime time from 23 March. From next Saturday, 7 singers (Ayle, Holden, Lil Jolie, Martina, Mida, Petit and Sarah) and 8 dancers (Dustin, Gaia, Giovanni, Kumo, Lucia, Marisol, Nicholas and Sofia). Tomorrow’s special will tell the story of their commitment and emotions on the most important journey of their lives.