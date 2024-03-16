To add some color to a gravelly world. This is how cycling brand Titici and the Sartoria Gravel Team describe their collaboration. And straight to the point: as far as I understand, we succeeded! Both the gravel bikes and the gear are amazing, and certainly not a dime a dozen. The Sartoria Gravel Team is a small Italian gravel team made up of five riders from three different countries. Through larger dirt events in Europe they will try to qualify for the World Gravel Championships in Belgium in October.

Apart from the bikes, the outfits are also not to be missed.

Carbon Titici Relli with flat top tube.

The Sartoria Gravel Team will be riding the carbon Relli, which is best characterized by its extremely thin and flat top tube. The frame kit costs €4,490, and complete with the Sram Rival groupset, which is also used by the Sartoria Gravel Team, the gravel bike costs €6,490. Please note that the team’s group kit is the same, but not all assembly and painting. The frame accommodates both electronic and manual shifting, but only with one crank. The maximum bandwidth is 42 millimeters.

Finishing by Italian brands

The version that the Sartoria Gravel Team will ride is equipped with a Sram Rival XPLR eTap AXS groupset and Fulcrum Wind 57 wheels. Tires are from Challenge, Gravine TLR 40. The cockpit, seatpost and handlebar tape are from Deda. For longer rides, the team has Selle San Macro bike bags at their disposal.

But now enough about the tubes and frame components, because what stands out most about this gravel bike is its cool design. Both the clothing and frames were designed by Maglia Design, and you can discover the company through their Instagram account, where they often showcase fun alternative designs for the pro peloton’s cycling jerseys.

90s design

The design of gravel bikes is inspired by the 1990s as a kind of throwback to the great times experienced by the riders of that time. They were still young, they had long hair, and fluorescent colors were inevitable. And this period of their life had to be reflected in bicycles. Anyway, when I look at motorcycles, I really get a retro vibe. White and black surfaces and bright colors especially contribute to this.

What I think is really cool is that the wheel decals have a different color on both sides: yellow or pink. The same applies to the front and rear forks, which are pink on one side and light blue on the other. And it is worth noting the choice of almost exclusively Italian brands, but, on the other hand, this can also be expected from the Italian team.

More information via Titichi.