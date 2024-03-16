Tim, Labriola tries to reassure investors. Maneuvers in sight for the board of directors

Tim’s roadshow with CEO Pietro Labriola and CFO Adrian Calaza took place on Friday 15 March at the Mediobanca headquarters in Milan in the presence of a few dozen investors. An appointment that focuses on the strategy of the telco’s new industrial plan, after the presentation which took place on Thursday last week to the financial community, which had seen the markets react with heavy sales on the stock. The “Free to run” business plan is the one that outlines Tim’s future without the Internet anymore, i.e. after the spin-off.

Yesterday’s meeting of Tim’s road show in Milan with investors from edge funds and asset management companies ended around 2pm with CEO Labriola leaving the Piazzetta Cuccia headquarters by car, without making any statements to reporters. Next Monday a new stage of the road show: a similar meeting in London and then on March 25th in Paris, approaching the Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 23rd. The objective, according to Corriere della Sera, was to reassure investors after the market’s disappointment with an industrial plan whose numbers caught investors off guard.

Meanwhile, the maneuvers for the new board of directors begin. Corriere della Sera speaks of the “presentation of alternative lists to the one filed by Tim’s board of directors, with Alberta Figari as the new president and Labriola confirmed in the role of CEO, in view of the assembly that will appoint the new board on April 23rd. They would be more of one, according to the hypotheses circulating on the market”. And, concludes the Corriere, “several observers suspect that Vivendi may have moved to sound out other shareholders and seize Tim’s moment of difficulty”.