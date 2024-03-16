loading…

Thousands of Israeli soldiers suffer from mental disorders and this is the worst crisis for the Zionist military. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Thousands of Israeli soldiers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or the trauma of fighting with Hamas fighters. That made the Israeli military experience its worst crisis in history.

“At least 1,000 of these soldiers have been diagnosed with acute stress disorders,” department head Colonel Lucian Tatsa-Laur told Israeli newspaper TheMarker.

“With declining mental health, more and more soldiers are refusing to return to the battlefield after being granted temporary leave, a trend that is challenging military operations,” said Tatsa-Laur.

“As a psychiatrist, I wish I had a magic wand that could make this whole period go away,” he said.

Previously, more than 2,800 Israeli soldiers received rehabilitation treatment at the Israeli Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation department since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7.

“Around 91% of soldiers suffered minor injuries, 6% moderate injuries and 3% severe injuries,” the Haaretz newspaper reported. It cited data provided by Limor Luria, head of the rehabilitation department, at a hearing with the Health War Commission.

Data shows that 18% of soldiers suffer from mental health disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Haaretz said that 48% of soldiers had “limb injuries.”

Israeli military data shows that 463 soldiers have been killed and 1,860 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7.