Due to technological advances and constant changes in people’s habits, more and more countries are facing a complex demographic phenomenon, since the population over 65 years of age outnumbers young people or children. This trend is also attributed to the growing option of not having children.

This change in demographic structure poses unique challenges and opportunities for societies in each country, from health care to economic planning. In this context, it is crucial to understand the causes and consequences of this process, as well as to know which country leads the ranking of having the longest population in South America.

What is the country in South America with the longest population?

The latest report by the World Bank shows that Uruguay is the country with the oldest population in South America. The study figures indicate that, in 1985, 11% of the population of Uruguay was over 65 years of age. A figure that when compared to 2017 has increased by 4%, that is, 15% of its population is elderly.

Longevity index in Latin American countries. Photo: screenshot/World Bank

On the other hand, the United Nations (UN) prepared an analysis to estimate the percentage of longevity of the population of each Latin American country. According to this research, in 2050, Chile will be the country with the largest number of elderly population, followed by Brazil.

As for Peru, by 2050, 22% of the population will be long-lived.

Percentage of population aging by 2050. Photo: screenshot/UN

What is the country in the world with the longest population?

According to the same reports, Japan is the country with the longest population in the world, at 27%. For the 2050 estimate, Japan would continue to lead the ranking and could register a 42% population over 65 years of age.

“Population aging is set to become one of the most important social transformations of the 21st century, with implications for almost all sectors of society, including labor and financial markets, demand for goods and services, such as housing , transportation and social protection, as well as family structures and intergenerational ties,” the UN said in a statement.

On the other hand, a report by Moody’s Investors Service on aging published in April 2018, indicates that this generational change could create positive effects for some industries: pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, tourism and retirement real estate. However, he also emphasizes that it could generate high state spending for the countries.

“An older population may also lead to a less desirable business environment and weaker employment growth compared to states with more working-age residents,” Moody’s noted.