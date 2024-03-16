loading…

Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima who was once affiliated with Hamas was declared dead in prison. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – An Israeli Bedouin man who entered Gaza in 2016 and allegedly joined Hamas has died in Israeli custody. The 26-year-old man, Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima, was arrested when he tried to cross back into Israel during the ongoing war.

Abu Ghanima was found unconscious in an Israeli prison cell and later pronounced dead by the hospital where he was taken.

He has been charged by Israel with joining Hamas, undergoing military training with the group, and carrying out surveillance operations while in Gaza.

Abu-Ghanima comes from the obscure Bedouin village of Hasham Zana in the Negev.

According to YNet News, Abu-Ghanima’s father, Ibrahim, said, “My child is suffering from a complicated mental situation. We took him to the hospital and saw a sheikh because of his behavior but unfortunately no one helped. I don’t understand why he decided to cross the border. We I didn’t expect him to do something like that. If I had known, I wouldn’t have let him out of the house.”

The father said that “Yesterday, he was driving near the border when suddenly he disappeared with us. We went crazy when we realized he went to Gaza. We haven’t heard from him since he disappeared and we don’t know where he is. I hope he returns to his family soon, he deserves to be home.”

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Two years ago, two Israelis crossed the border into Gaza. The first is Avra ​​Mangisto, an Israeli citizen of Ethiopian descent from Ashkelon, who has been in Gaza since September 2014. Hisham al-Sayed, a Bedouin resident of southern Israel, who is known to suffer from mental disorders, also crossed the border for about three months.

