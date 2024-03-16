Between Eastern Europe and Western Asia, a city has captured the attention of travelers for its curious geographical feature: it is located 28 meters below the Caspian Sea. This peculiarity means that the transcontinental metropolis is considered the deepest in the world, surpassing cities such as Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, located 2 meters below sea level. What is it and in what country is it located? ?

What is the deepest city in the world that is located 28 meters below sea level?

According to a publication made by National Geographic magazine, the entity specialized in science and nature of planet Earth, Baku is the deepest city in the world, as it is located 28 meters below the Caspian Sea, an immense brackish lake that extends between Europe and Asia. This metropolis is the capital and main commercial center of Azerbaijan, a transcontinental country.

The geographical rarity of the city of Baku is mainly due to its proximity to the Caspian Sea, as it is located in the western region of the Aralo-Caspic Depression, part of the largest endorheic basin in the world.

With a population of approximately 2.3 million, Baku is an important cultural and economic center in the Caucasus region. The city has a history dating back more than 2,000 years, with evidence of human settlement since the Stone Age, making it a place of great historical and archaeological interest.

Baku is the deepest city in the world and is located 28 meters below sea level. Photo: Ambito Internacional

Economically, Baku is a significant economic center due to its vast oil and natural gas reserves in the Caspian Sea. This wealth has contributed to the city’s modern architecture, with skyscrapers and contemporary buildings blending into the ancient Old City of Baku, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The city is also known for its vibrant cultural scene, including theatres, museums, festivals and cultural events throughout the year, making it a popular tourist destination.

What other cities in the world are located below sea level?

In addition to Baku, there are other cities located below sea level, mainly due to their proximity to bodies of water such as lakes or seas, or because they are located in geographically depressed areas. These are:

Amsterdam, Netherlands: The capital of this country is known for its canals and is partially built on reclaimed land, with much of the city being 2 meters below sea level. Venice, Italy: While not completely below sea level, much of Venice is just above water level, making it vulnerable to flooding. Turpan, China: Although it is not a coastal city, Turpan is a city in a geographical depression, in the homonymous basin of this metropolis, about 154 meters below sea level. It is one of the lowest inhabited places on Earth.