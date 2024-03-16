After the choice made by Brando, Beatriz leaves the studios in tears, but today a nice reward could arrive for the young woman

The famous program hosted by Maria de Filippi on Canale 5, Men and Women, fascinates thousands of Italians every day after lunch. In recent days Brando’s choice has shocked thousands of fans, dividing the public in half. In fact, after choosing one of the suitors who had been trying to win him over for months, Beatriz’s time has come. The young woman, after the tronista’s no, will be able to have her revenge.

Men and women

Brando chose Raffaella and with her abandoned the study of Men and Women. But, after this choice, the other suitor Beatriz left the program in tears. In fact, the young woman who was around from the first episode of the program was one of Brando’s favorites. When, after several episodes, Raffaella also arrives among the young man’s suitors, the balance created up to that moment is broken. At first, Raffaella didn’t seem to be one of Brando’s choices, but after a few episodes, everything changed.

Brando Men and Women

The two young people got closer and closer, until only Beatriz and Raffaella remained as suitors. Brando gave himself plenty of time to make his choice, postponing the fateful moment for weeks. But, when the time came, Brando decided to go out with Raffaella. Beatriz destroyed by this refusal, she left the studio crying. But today, a new voice appears among the ranks of Men and Women. In fact, it seems that Beatriz might get some “sweet revenge” for this rejection.

Beatriz Men and Women

The young woman could be one of the next women to sit on the throne. In fact, according to some rumors not yet confirmed, it seems that the production wants to bet on Beatriz for the new season which will begin in September. The program’s audience seems to be divided on this hypothesis. Many did not like Beatriz’s attitudes during the program and therefore would not like to see her on the throne. Many others, however, think that this could be the right reward for this young woman.