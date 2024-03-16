Your dog will probably disagree, but once something is eaten, it often doesn’t taste as good the second time. It doesn’t matter how it turns out. With apologies to visual thinkers. Rijkswaterstaat clearly agrees with the four-legged friends, because now they have a train that eats up the old asphalt and then throws it out again as a fresh new layer. For example, asphalt is recycled on site.

The train is called the Asphalt Recycling Train, but you could call it ART. The train first heats the covering layer of asphalt. This causes the asphalt to melt and the train to consume the heated substance. Once on the train, the asphalt is loosened and mixed with new raw materials. After this, the layer can be returned to the road surface and walked over it with a roller to smooth out the new layer.

Six hours later the asphalt is new again.

According to the Rijkswaterstaat, the road could reopen within six hours, although this of course depends on the length of the road. If the thing goes from Utrecht to Amsterdam, the highway will be closed a little more. In any case, the train has already repaired the parking lot along the route. Rijkswaterstaat is very happy with the results so far.

The invention is quite ingenious because you don’t have to produce new asphalt because you reuse the old asphalt. You only need to mix the raw materials under the old asphalt. Plus, trucks won’t have to drive up and down to bring in new material and haul out old material.

65 percent less emissions

Since only the train is running, the asphalt resurfacing will emit 65 percent less CO2. RWS says nothing about nitrogen. And it gives Mother Nature even more pleasure. Later this year, a new machine will appear that converts hydrogen into electricity. This means that a large group of employees in orange jumpsuits is likely to emit more unpleasant odors than ART.

