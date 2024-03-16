After the ring appeared on Rosalinda Cannavò’s finger, now comes another splendid news, the young woman and Andrea Zenga are expecting their first child

Love often strikes us on the most unthinkable occasions, it comes like a bolt from the blue and hits us squarely. When this happens, little can be done except embrace this great feeling. When love is born, it often brings with it many other joys, including, in some cases, the arrival of a child. And this is exactly what we are talking about today, about a new pregnancy in the world of entertainment. We are talking about Andrea Zenga and Rosalinda Cannavò who will soon become parents.

Andrea Zenga and Rosalinda Cannav

Andrea Zenga, son of Walter Zenga, made his debut in the world of television in 2018 on the program Temptation Island. He entered the program with his ex-girlfriend Alessandra Sgolastra, but they did not leave together. After this television experience, Andrea participated in Big Brother VIP. It was there that he met Rosalinda Cannavò, another contestant on the reality show.

The spark immediately struck between the two and nothing stopped the strength of love. After this experience, the couple began a love story that continues to this day. But today something is changing; and we are not talking about crises or pauses for reflection but about positive news. Through their Instagram accounts the couple has in fact decided to share some wonderful news. Because, just as Andrea explains, their story was born before everyone’s eyes and for this reason they want to share this news with all the fans. With a cute video, Andrea and Rosalinda announce their pregnancy.

In the short video, Rosalinda is seen sitting next to Andrea eating eagerly, and the young man raises the newspaper and the writing “Baby Zengavò coming soon” appears. The birth date, according to Andrea, would be September 2024, so the couple waited a few months to make the news public. Their followers were divided into two camps, those who appreciated the news and the way it was shared with fans. And who doesn’t appreciate this mode. The Italian singer and actress and her partner today find themselves facing a new and unpredictable adventure together.

In the past, Rosalinda and Andrea had found themselves facing various accusations and criticism from some fans who insinuated that the story was false. This is because after years of relationship no children had yet arrived. The young woman had commented on these insinuations, explaining that these accusations were truly serious and offensive. Especially not knowing the real situation of each couple and therefore any difficulties.