They felt insulted by each other. They rated each other on talk shows and on social media. And Peter Omtzigt even moved away from the shaping table. But last week it emerged that whistleblower Kim Putters was able to link the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB together. The magic formula: extra-parliamentary program cabinet.

In this edition of Haagse Zaken, Lamyae Akharuay and Rick Rutten tell you all about this formula and the significance of the report that Kim Putters presented this week. Is his solution as unusual, unique and new as the emerging parties want to make it out to be? And how did the PVV actually become a recognized government party for the first time?

Patters sees the merits of a right-wing cabinet of ministers, of which Wilders will not become prime minister, which, according to the PVV leader, is “painful” and “undemocratic.”

No Prime Minister Wilders: party leaders want a majority cabinet but remain in the House of Representatives

Guests: Lamyae Akharuay and Rick Rutten. Presentation: Gus Valk. Editorial producer: Ignas Schut. Editing: Peter Bakker. Photo: ANP/Robin van Lonhuysen.